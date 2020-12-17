Exchange Club Supports Local Groups with $7,000 in Contributions

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The Exchange Club of San Clemente this month has contributed more than $7,000 to eight local organizations that provide assorted support services to the community in various ways, including the military, seniors and the homeless.

Club President Larry Rannals, along with Vice President Don Brown, recently met with heads of a handful of the organizations, presenting checks to such groups as Age Well Senior Services and the Dorothy Visser Senior Center, Family Assistance Ministries and the Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area.

FAM and the senior center each received $1,000 checks, while the Boys & Girls Club received a $2,000 contribution from the Exchange Club.

Other organizations that received contributions in early December included Community Outreach Alliance, i-5 Freedom Network, Pier Pride Foundation, American Heroes Tribute, and the San Clemente Military Family Outreach.

