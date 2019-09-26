Fall Plant Sale Returns to San Clemente

By Zara Flores

The San Clemente Garden Club has partnered with the city of San Clemente’s Beaches, Parks and Recreation Department to host its annual Fall Plant Sale next month.

This annual event is the perfect chance for newcomers to explore the variety of plants offered and to get tips and advice from the experts of the garden club. Seasoned gardeners can come and check out all the offerings and add something to their current garden.

The sale will feature an assortment of local native plants, vegetables, flowers, seeds, shrubs and succulents.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale go toward the Garden Club’s horticultural scholarships and Junior Gardener Program, as well as city beautification and other local projects.

The sale will be located at the San Clemente Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 12. For more information, visit SanClementeGardenClub.com.