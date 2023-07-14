As Family Assistance Ministries looks to grow its impact on San Clemente and South Orange County, its Board of Directors appointed Anna Conti as CEO to steer the organization in the right direction, the organization announced last week.

The move comes as former CEO Elizabeth Andrade recently left her post to pursue other opportunities in the nonprofit sector.

Conti has served in executive roles in nonprofits for more than 15 years, including at the Long Beach-based Su Casa, which helps victims of domestic violence, and most recently as the executive director of Stolen Youth, focusing on child sex trafficking.

Now the head of FAM, she will guide the organization in its efforts to assist people on the cusp of homelessness by providing food, shelter, and educational resources.

Conti told San Clemente Times she felt surreal upon learning of her appointment. A well-educated professional with a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in marriage and family counseling, it was her internship experience at an Anaheim domestic violence shelter that changed her outlook on her career path.

“The ability to really see and serve people who are in need, and that experience of seeing the rewards of being a service (and) practicing compassion and empathy, it was something that felt in alignment with my own values,” said Conti.

Over the last year, numerous executive search firms had contacted her regarding varying roles. When Sterling Search Firm reached out to talk about the FAM job, Conti visited the organization’s website and was impressed with FAM’s mission and activity.

Their focus on long-term success caught her eye, Conti said, and she decided to move forward with the recruitment process.

FAM Board Chair Jay Pederson told SC Times the board was looking for a candidate with a “really good strategic head on their shoulders,” as well as an understanding of driving operational excellence and the ability to help create a “scalable” organization that works efficiently no matter how many are involved or where they are.

Former CEO Andrade had committed to just three years at FAM, according to Pederson, and as her time at the organization ended, the board began its search.

“(She’s) been very gracious in helping us work the transition to a new CEO,” Pederson said.

Conti also mentioned the board’s transparency in telling her about FAM’s growth phase and the areas of the organization that need work.

Her time directing the operation of emergency shelters, a subject in line with FAM’s desire to ensure housing for at-risk people, prompted the board to appoint her, Pederson said.

“She really was able to take the assignments that we gave during the interview process and turn around and present back to us with little thought on how she would approach certain business problems” he said, adding. “That really impressed us quite a bit, that she could think on her feet.”

The goal is to apply all her experiences to the new position, Conti added, citing how she has improved as a leader in the past few years and will continue to do so moving forward.

Additionally, her experience with state-level systems, experience with organizational stakeholders, and understanding of the need to work collaboratively with other partners to gain resources will help solidify her impact on her new organization, she said.

“Having that diverse perspective and that lens has really shaped me and put me in a position where I could be successful and bring that into FAM,” Conti said.

Within the organization’s strategic plan over the next year, FAM looks to expand on providing food and resources by adding a new component, according to Pederson. The organization works to make sure families and individuals have access to short- and long-term housing.

FAM remains committed to its local population and its focus on preventing homelessness, Conti added.

“We definitely have no plans of leaving San Clemente,” she said. “Our goal is more to (answer), ‘How do we create a greater impact? How do we make sure that we are helping different families and individuals across South Orange County, as well as (creating) stronger partnerships within the San Clemente community overall?’ ”