Family of Late Ken Nielsen to Host Celebration of Life

Staff

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held for the late Ken Nielsen on Friday morning, July 8, at Doheny State Park, his family announced.

Nielsen, a former sea captain and ocean researcher who was an active member of the San Clemente community, died on May 22 at 75 years old.

According to Jennifer Cuda, Nielsen’s daughter, the ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Group Area A/B of the state beach.

