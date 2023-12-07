The California Coastal Commission on Dec. 14 is set to reconsider whether to permit the construction of a 4,527-square-foot home, a two-car garage, and other structures at 217 Vista Marina, four years after the first hearing on the matter.

The agenda item appears in front of the commission after the agency initially denied the request on June 14, 2019, but the decision was vacated in late 2022 after the Orange County Superior Court issued a writ of mandate and instructed the commission to hold a new hearing.

Tom Piana and his daughter, Macall Deaver, acting on behalf of project applicant Graham Property Management, LLC, which holds the family’s properties in a trust, said they hope to see a decision of approval from the commission in a process less marred by alleged misinformation than the first go-round.

Piana and Deaver spoke to opposition expressed by local group Save Trafalgar Canyon in 2019.

Addressing the group’s previous claims, the two denied that the home would be built on open space inside Trafalgar Canyon and that the City of San Clemente has always denied applications to build near the canyon.

“All of those homes on T-Street, Esplanade, Calle Conchita, (Paseo De Cristobal), Trafalgar (Lane), all of them are on plots that the founder of San Clemente designed and created,” Deaver said. “Ours is one of his original lots, and it’s been a single-family-home designated zone area since 1927.”

The family first bought the lot with the intent to build a home where the Piana family could have Piana’s parents-in-law live with them in their final years. The CCC, however, denied their permit request after what Deaver called “misinformation” from opposing parties. Piana’s in-laws died this year.

“People being able to say what they would like to say, even if it’s not true, stole my grandparents’ ability to live in their final resting home, which is, in my opinion, unfair,” Deaver said.

On its website, Save Trafalgar is encouraging the public to submit comments to the CCC ahead of next week’s meeting.

The Piana family hopes to receive California Coastal Commission approval on Dec. 14 for a coastal permit that will allow construction of a 4,527-square-foot home at 217 Vista Marina. Photo: C. Jayden Smith

“Nothing has changed since 2019, and this property would still sit squarely in a Coastal Canyon deemed by the City of San Clemente and the Coastal Commission to be off limits for development,” the group claimed.

Save Trafalgar went on to reference the Coastal Commission’s previous 2019 denial.

However, it is Coastal Commission staff’s recommendation to now approve the project.

The CCC’s agenda report notes the family’s plans to preserve the remaining 63% of the 34,784-square-foot lot, keeping it undeveloped by planting nearly 18,000 square feet of native vegetation.

The two-story home concept is designed to evoke memories of Frank Lloyd Wright’s work, Deaver said, as the design process was intended for the home to be environmentally conscious and not “stick out like a sore thumb.”

Other public benefits, according to the CCC, include plans to construct a cul-de-sac and fire truck turnaround area with a new fire hydrant and to establish a new ocean viewpoint in addition to preserving an existing unpaved trail.

Coastal Commission staff recommended that to avoid a “potential unconstitutional taking of private property for public use,” the commission permits some residential development, along with a reduced footprint. Otherwise, the lot—while legal—would be “completely undevelopable” when attempting to comply with the City of San Clemente’s Land Use Plan and Chapter 3 of the California Coastal Act.

“Staff believes that the project, as conditioned, will allow a viable economic use of the property (on a site that would otherwise be unable to support a residential use) while still protecting coastal resources as much as possible in light of taking considerations, and appropriately responds to the unique circumstances and challenges of this case,” the report states.

Both Deaver and Piana referenced the site as a place where they want to come together as a family and host gatherings, as well as something that can be passed down from generation to generation. Piana added that once the house is built, he’d never move again.

“We’d have a beautiful house with a beautiful view,” he said. “It doesn’t need to be 5,400 square feet. I can manage very nicely at 4,500 square feet, and I believe we’ve done everything they asked us to do to make this as workable as possible.”

The family’s coastal permit application will be heard during section No. 12 of the commission’s meeting agenda for Dec. 14. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.