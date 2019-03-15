FBN – Fein-Line Associates

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20196534189
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
FEIN-LINE ASSOCIATES
655 VIA FAISAN
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
Full Name of Registrant(s)
DANIEL BAER FEINBERG
RACHEAL FEINBERG
655 VIA FAISAN
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
This business is conducted by a married couple.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name
or Name listed above on: 01/01/2019
/s/DANIEL FEINBERG
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 02/06/2019
Publish: San Clemente Times
February 28, March 7, 14, 21, 2019
comments (0)