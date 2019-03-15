Legal Notices

FBN – Fein-Line Associates

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196534189

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

FEIN-LINE ASSOCIATES

655 VIA FAISAN

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673

Full Name of Registrant(s)

DANIEL BAER FEINBERG

RACHEAL FEINBERG

655 VIA FAISAN

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673

This business is conducted by a married couple.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name

or Name listed above on:  01/01/2019

/s/DANIEL FEINBERG

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 02/06/2019

Publish: San Clemente Times

February 28, March 7, 14, 21, 2019

