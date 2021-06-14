Business Beat: Bespoke Pop-Up Dinner Experiences

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Norb Garrett

After years of working in California lifestyle industries such as restaurants, print media, music, events and fashion, longtime San Clemente resident Holly Richardson decided it was time to blend her passion for entertaining, food, design and live music by launching a new culinary experience company.

Her company, Feast California, creates ticketed upscale pop-up dinner and music experiences at unique outdoor venues paired with wine and craft beer. Local bands round out the experience, providing live music.

“As we emerge from this pandemic, it feels so nice to be outdoors with friends and family again, enjoying good food and live music in Orange County,” said Richardson, whose background includes marketing and public relations.

Pictured is Feast California founder Holly Richardson. Photo: Courtesy of Holly Richardson

Richardson also served in ambassador director roles for Daphne’s California Greek restaurants, where she oversaw field operations and live events, and she co-founded a high-end luxury real estate and design magazine called Space.

“After working in the restaurant and events business, I realized I wanted to be in events again,” said Richardson, the mother of two adult children and president of Design Machine Media & Entertainment, which owns Feast California.

“I have this great passion for curating beautiful, designed events for the public to enjoy,” she continued. “It turns out, the entertainment business is my true passion.”

Richardson is combining her many years of relationships in the culinary world and entertainment world to create bespoke events for 150 to 400 people at a VIP, all-inclusive ticket fee of $169 per guest.

To kick off 2021, her first event emerging from the pandemic is set for June 19 at Circle S Ranch in Silverado Canyon. Starting after sundown, it features a four-course dinner, authentic Texas smokehouse barbecue and modern country music by the Scotty Mac Band.

Richardson plans to stage a series of 10 public ticketed culinary and live music events this year, but her event and design services can also be booked for corporate and private events.

“I like to collaborate with local farmers’ markets, small businesses and purveyors of artisanal goods to include their delicious foods into our outdoor dinner experiences,” said Richardson, who also is keen to support local charity fundraisers with her dinner and music events.

More information about Feast California, Culinary Entertainment Company can be found at feastcalifornia.com.

