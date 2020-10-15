Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: 13 Stripes Winery

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206584855

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

13 STRIPES WINERY

625 VIA GOLONDRINA

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

Full Name of Registrant(s):

WESTERLY WINE COMPANY, LLC

625 VIA GOLONDRINA

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

This business is conducted by a CA Limited Liability Company.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a

/s/WESTERLY WINE COMPANY, LLC

/s/MICHAEL SPEAKMAN, MANAGING MEMBER/MANAGER

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 9/16/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

October 8, 15, 22, 29, 2020

