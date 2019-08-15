FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196549005

The following person(s) is doing business as:

SURFING HERITAGE AND CULTURE CENTER

110 CALLE IGLESIA

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

Full Name of Registrant(s):

SURFING HERITAGE AND CULTURE CENTER

110 CALLE IGLESIA

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

The business is conducted by a corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: 08/15/2000

/s/SURFING HERITAGE AND CULTURE CENTER, GLENN BRUMAGE, CEO

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County

On 07/11/2019

Publish: San Clemente Times

AUGUST 8, 15, 22, 29, 2019