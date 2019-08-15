Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196549005

The following person(s) is doing business as:

SURFING HERITAGE AND CULTURE CENTER

110 CALLE IGLESIA

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

Full Name of Registrant(s):

SURFING HERITAGE AND CULTURE CENTER

110 CALLE IGLESIA

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

The business is conducted by a corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: 08/15/2000

/s/SURFING HERITAGE AND CULTURE CENTER, GLENN BRUMAGE, CEO

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County

On 07/11/2019

Publish: San Clemente Times

AUGUST 8, 15, 22, 29,  2019

 

 

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>