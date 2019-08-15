Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196550978

The following person(s) is doing business as:

ARGUS DESIGN

26454 PASEO DEL MAR APT B

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675

Full Name of Registrant(s):

AMANDA LYNN ALBANESE

26454 PASEO DEL MAR APT B

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675

The business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: N/A

/s/AMANDA LYNN ALBANESE

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County

On 08/01/2019

Publish: San Clemente Times

AUGUST 15, 22, 29, SEPTEMBER 5, 2019

