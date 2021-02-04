Fictitious Business Name: Albion Insurance Services

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206592195
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
ALBION INSURANCE SERVICES
1052 SABLE
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA 92688-9268
Full Name of Registrant(s):
ALBION CONSULTING GROUP LLC
1052 SABLE
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA 92688
This business is conducted by a CA Limited Liability Company
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
/s/ALBION CONSULTING GROUP LLC, GERALDINE CRAPANZANO, MANAGING MEMBER/MANAGER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 12/23/20.
Published in: San Clemente Times
January 21, 28, February 4, 11, 2021
