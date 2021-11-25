Fictitious Business Name: All-American Micro-Class Academy

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216619418
The following person(s) is doing business as:
- ALL-AMERICAN MICRO-CLASS ACADEMY
638 CAMINO DE LOS MARES, SUITE H130-446
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
ADDITIONAL FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME(S):
1B. AAMC ACADEMY
1C. PIVOT-READY-PODS
1D. FORECLOSURE FIGHTERS
1E. QUICK HOME SALE
1F. MOMS 4 MOBILE HOMES
Full Name of Registrant(s):
B-REAL INVESTMENTS INC.
2708 CALLE ESTRELLA DEL MAR
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
This business is conducted by a CA Corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: 02/03/2020
B-REAL INVESTMENTS INC./s/GREGG J BRUNNICK/GREGG BRUNNICK, VICE-PRESIDENT
This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder
on 11/01/2021
Publish: San Clemente Times
November 18, 25, December 2, 9, 2021
