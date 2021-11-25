Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: All-American Micro-Class Academy

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216619418
The following person(s) is doing business as:

  1. ALL-AMERICAN MICRO-CLASS ACADEMY
    638 CAMINO DE LOS MARES, SUITE H130-446
    SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
    ADDITIONAL FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME(S):
    1B. AAMC ACADEMY
    1C. PIVOT-READY-PODS
    1D. FORECLOSURE FIGHTERS
    1E. QUICK HOME SALE
    1F. MOMS 4 MOBILE HOMES
    Full Name of Registrant(s):
    B-REAL INVESTMENTS INC.
    2708 CALLE ESTRELLA DEL MAR
    SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
    This business is conducted by a CA Corporation.
    The registrant commenced to transact business under the
    Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: 02/03/2020
    B-REAL INVESTMENTS INC./s/GREGG J BRUNNICK/GREGG BRUNNICK, VICE-PRESIDENT
    This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder
    on 11/01/2021
    Publish: San Clemente Times
    November 18, 25, December 2, 9, 2021

BECOME AN INSIDER TODAY
Trustworthy, accurate and reliable local news stories are more important now than ever. Support our newsroom by making a contribution and becoming a subscribing member today.

About The Author Picket Fence Media

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>