Fictitious Business Name: Bad Dawg

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206564913
The following person(s) is doing business as:
BAD DAWG
237 TOPAZ STREET
RANCHO MISSION VIEJO, CA 92694
Full Name of Registrant(s):
KEVIN MCDONALD
237 TOPAZ STREET
RANCHO MISSION VIEJO, CA 92694
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: N/A
/s/KEVIN MCDONALD
This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder
On 01/14/2020
Publish: San Clemente Times
January 23, 30, February 6, 13, 2020
