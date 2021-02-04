Fictitious Business Name: Behrens Capital Investments

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20216592597

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

BEHRENS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

4810 PARK NEWPORT, APT 217

NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660

Full Name of Registrant(s):

SANDRA KUENZI, TRUSTEE THE STANLEY BEHRENS LIVING TRUST DATED JULY 8, 1983

3 DEWBERRY WAY

IRVINE, CA 92612

This business is conducted by A Trust

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a

/s/THE STANLEY BEHRENS LIVING TRUST DATED JULY 8, 1983, SANDRA KUENZI, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE, TRUSTEE

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 01/04/2021.

Published in: San Clemente Times

January 28, February 4, 11, 18, 2021

