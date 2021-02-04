Fictitious Business Name: Behrens Capital Investments

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216592597
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
BEHRENS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS
4810 PARK NEWPORT, APT 217
NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660
Full Name of Registrant(s):
SANDRA KUENZI, TRUSTEE THE STANLEY BEHRENS LIVING TRUST DATED JULY 8, 1983
3 DEWBERRY WAY
IRVINE, CA 92612
This business is conducted by A Trust
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
/s/THE STANLEY BEHRENS LIVING TRUST DATED JULY 8, 1983, SANDRA KUENZI, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE, TRUSTEE
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 01/04/2021.
Published in: San Clemente Times
January 28, February 4, 11, 18, 2021
