Fictitious Business Name: Branov Custom Homes

20206569852
1A. 20186526194
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
BRANOV CUSTOM HOMES
1B. BRANOV HOMES
1C. SHANGO PARTNERS
120 TUSTIN AVE #C
NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92663
Full Name of Registrant(s):
BRANOV INC.
120 TUSTIN AVE #C
NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92663
This business is conducted by a CA corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/31/2000.
BRANOV INC. /s/ BRYAN NICKEL, PRESIDENT
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 03/03/2020.
Published in: San Clemente Times
April 9, 16, 23, 30 , 2020
comments (0)