Fictitious Business Name: Branov Custom Homes

20206569852

1A. 20186526194

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

BRANOV CUSTOM HOMES

1B. BRANOV HOMES

1C. SHANGO PARTNERS

120 TUSTIN AVE #C

NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92663

Full Name of Registrant(s):

BRANOV INC.

120 TUSTIN AVE #C

NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92663

This business is conducted by a CA corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/31/2000.

BRANOV INC. /s/ BRYAN NICKEL, PRESIDENT

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 03/03/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

April 9, 16, 23, 30 , 2020