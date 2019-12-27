Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Camino Immigration Services

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196561638

The following person(s) is doing business as:

CAMINO IMMIGRATION SERVICES

849 N BRADFORD AVE

PLACENTIA, CA 92871-9287

Full Name of Registrant(s):

SOLIDARITY

601 E VALENCIA AVE

FULLERTON, CA 92832

BETHANY ANDERSON

849 N BRADFORD AVE

PLACENTIA, CA 92871-9287

This business is conducted by an Unincorporated Association.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: 10/01/2015

/s/Bethany Anderson

This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder

On 12/06/2019

Publish: San Clemente Times

December 26, 2019 January 2, 9, 16, 2020

