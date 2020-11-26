Fictitious Business Name: Charlie Smith for San Clemente City Council

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206587991

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

CHARLIE SMITH FOR SAN CLEMENTE CITY COUNCIL

23 CALLE CARMELITA

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673

Full Name of Registrant(s):

CHARLIE SMITH

23 CALLE CARMELITA

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673-3267

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/27/2020

/s/CHARLES R. SMITH

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/26/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

November 12, 19, 26, December 3, 2020