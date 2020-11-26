Fictitious Business Name: Charlie Smith for San Clemente City Council

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206587991
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
CHARLIE SMITH FOR SAN CLEMENTE CITY COUNCIL
23 CALLE CARMELITA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
Full Name of Registrant(s):
CHARLIE SMITH
23 CALLE CARMELITA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673-3267
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/27/2020
/s/CHARLES R. SMITH
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/26/2020.
Published in: San Clemente Times
November 12, 19, 26, December 3, 2020
