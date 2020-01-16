Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: CLJ, Inc.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206564141

The following person(s) is doing business as:

CLJ, INC.

26271 VIA MADRIGAL

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675

Full Name of Registrant(s):

JAGICH INDUSTRIES

26271 VIA MADRIGAL

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675

This business is conducted by a corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: 05/06/2015

/s/JAGICH INDUSTRIES, CHRISTOPHER JAGICH, PRESIDENT

This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder

On 01/07/2020

Publish: San Clemente Times

January 16, 23, 30, February 6, 2020

