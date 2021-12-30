Fictitious Business Name: Closer Skateboarding

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216622628
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
CLOSER SKATEBOARDING
905 CALLE NEGOCIO #74261
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
Full Name of Registrant(s):
CLOSER SKATEBOARDING LLC
905 CALLE NEGOCIO #74261
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
This business is conducted by a CA Limited Liability Company
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A
CLOSER SKATEBOARDING LLC/S/JAMES M. OWENS/PRESIDENT
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 12/13/2021.
Published in: San Clemente Times
December 30, 2021, January 6, 13, 20, 2022
