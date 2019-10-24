Fictitious Business Name: Corrie Myers Consulting

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196557578

The following person(s) is doing business as:

CORRIE MYERS CONSULTING

34511 VIA VERDE UNIT B

CAPISTRANO BEACH CA 92624

Full Name of Registrant(s):

CORRIE ANN BRAZELL MYERS

34511 VIA VERDE UNIT B

CAPISTRANO BEACH CA 92624

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: 09/06/2019

/s/CORRIE MYERS

This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder

On 10/16/2019

Publish: San Clemente Times

OCTOBER 24, 31, NOVEMBER 7, 14, 2019