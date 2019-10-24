Fictitious Business Name: Corrie Myers Consulting

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20196557578
The following person(s) is doing business as:
CORRIE MYERS CONSULTING
34511 VIA VERDE UNIT B
CAPISTRANO BEACH CA 92624
Full Name of Registrant(s):
CORRIE ANN BRAZELL MYERS
34511 VIA VERDE UNIT B
CAPISTRANO BEACH CA 92624
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: 09/06/2019
/s/CORRIE MYERS
This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder
On 10/16/2019
Publish: San Clemente Times
OCTOBER 24, 31, NOVEMBER 7, 14, 2019
comments (0)