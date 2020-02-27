Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Cost Cutters Buena Park

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206568518

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

1A. COST CUTTERS BUENA PARK

1B. COST CUTTERS LAGUNA NIGUEL

8307 LA PALMA AVE

BUENA PARK, CA 90620

Full Name of Registrant(s):

TAV ENTERPRISES, INC.

411 VIA PICHON

SAN CLEMENTE CA 92672

This business is conducted by a CA corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

/s/TAV ENTERPRISES, INC./ANDREW TYSLER/PRESIDENT

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 02/20/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

February 27, March 5, 12, 19, 2020

