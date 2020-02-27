Fictitious Business Name: Cost Cutters Buena Park

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206568518
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
1A. COST CUTTERS BUENA PARK
1B. COST CUTTERS LAGUNA NIGUEL
8307 LA PALMA AVE
BUENA PARK, CA 90620
Full Name of Registrant(s):
TAV ENTERPRISES, INC.
411 VIA PICHON
SAN CLEMENTE CA 92672
This business is conducted by a CA corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
/s/TAV ENTERPRISES, INC./ANDREW TYSLER/PRESIDENT
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 02/20/2020.
Published in: San Clemente Times
February 27, March 5, 12, 19, 2020
