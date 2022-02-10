Fictitious Business Name: Cove Prints

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20226625894
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
COVE PRINTS
20272 SPRUCE AVE
NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660
Full Name of Registrant(s):
TROY GROVER PHOTOGRAPHERS, INC.
20272 SPRUCE AVE
NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660
This business is conducted by a CA Corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A
TROY GROVER PHOTOGRAPHERS, INC./S/TROY GROVER/TROY GROVER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 1/26/2022.
Published in: San Clemente Times
February 10, 17, 24, March 3, 2022
comments (0)