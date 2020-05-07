Fictitious Business Name: C’Siren Holistic Health

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206572519

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

C’SIREN HOLISTIC HEALTH

910 S. EL CAMINO REAL, SUITE 101 & 102

SAN CLEMENTE CA 92672

Full Name of Registrant(s):

TORRI DEANE CRIDER

2215 AVENIDA OLIVA

SAN CLEMENTE CA 92673

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

/s/TORRI CRIDER/TORRI CRIDER,OWNER

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 04/21/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

May 7, 14, 21, 28, 2020

Related