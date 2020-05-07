FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206572519
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
C’SIREN HOLISTIC HEALTH
910 S. EL CAMINO REAL, SUITE 101 & 102
SAN CLEMENTE CA 92672
Full Name of Registrant(s):
TORRI DEANE CRIDER
2215 AVENIDA OLIVA
SAN CLEMENTE CA 92673
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
/s/TORRI CRIDER/TORRI CRIDER,OWNER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 04/21/2020.
Published in: San Clemente Times
May 7, 14, 21, 28, 2020
Fictitious Business Name: C’Siren Holistic Health
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
comments (0)