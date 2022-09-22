Fictitious Business Name: Cubesmart 157

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20226642989
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
CUBESMART 157
4200 NORTH HARBOR BLVD
FULLERTON, CA 92835
Full Name of Registrant(s):
CS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC
5 OLD LANCASTER ROAD
MALVERN, PA 19355
This business is conducted by a DE Limited Liability Company.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/01/2021
CS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC/s/DOUGLAS TYRELL/DOUGLAS TYRELL, VICE-PRESIDENT
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 08/29/2022.
Published in: San Clemente Times
September 22, 29, October 6, 13, 2022
