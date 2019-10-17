Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: The Deweffect Company

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196555313

The following person(s) is doing business as:

THE DEWEFFECT COMPANY

9 VIA HUESCA

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673-9267

Full Name of Registrant(s):

APRIL BOERGER

9 VIA HUESCA

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: N/A

/s/APRIL BOERGER

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County

On 09/20/19

Publish: San Clemente Times

October 17, 24, 31, November 7, 2019

