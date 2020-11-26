Fictitious Business Name: Driving with a Purpose

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206587857
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
DRIVING WITH A PURPOSE
211 AVENIDA PELAYO APT. A
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672
Full Name of Registrant(s):
CASEY EUGENE DAHM
211 AVENIDA PELAYO APT. A
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
/s/CASEY DAHM
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/23/2020.
Published in: San Clemente Times
November 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020
comments (0)