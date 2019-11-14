Fictitious Business Name: DT Services

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196557429

The following person(s) is doing business as:

DT SERVICES

2619 VIA CASCADITA

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

Full Name of Registrant(s):

1).DANIEL TIMMONS

22416 GOLDRUSH

LAKE FOREST, CA 92630

2).TYSON POPPLER

101 W AVENIDA GAVIOTA

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

This business is conducted by a general partnership.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: N/A

/s/DANIEL TIMMONS

This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder

On 10/15/2019

Publish: San Clemente Times

November 14, 21, 27, December 5, 2019