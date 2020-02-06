Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Elite Med Listings

  • By Staff
  • On
  • 0

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206565445

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

ELITE MED LISTINGS

32240 PASEO ADELANTO, D-2

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO CA 92675

Full Name of Registrant(s):

ELITE LOCAL LISTINGS

32240 PASEO ADELANTO, D-2

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO CA 92675

This business is conducted by a CA corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on:  02/01/2015.

ELITE LOCAL LISTINGS /s/ ANGELA CHATTERFIELD, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 01/21/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

January 30, February 6, 13, 20, 2020

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>