Fictitious Business Name: Entheos International

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206591762

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

ENTHEOS INTERNATIONAL

113 W. AVENIDA SANTIAGO

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672-9267

Full Name of Registrant(s):

ENTHEOS INTERNATIONAL

113 W. AVENIDA SANTIAGO

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

This business is conducted by a CA Corporation

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a

/s/ENTHEOS INTERNATIONAL, DILAN SWIFT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 12/17/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

January 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021

