Fictitious Business Name: Epic Power Bikes

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216609379
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
EPIC POWER BIKES
219 AVENIDA ROSA, #C
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672
Full Name of Registrant(s):
MARCUS SCHIRO
219 AVENIDA ROSA #C
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672
This business is conducted by a CA Limited Liability Company.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/01/2018
MARCUS SCHIRO/s/ MARCUS SCHIRO/EPIC CYCLES LLC, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 06/29/2021.
Published in: San Clemente Times
July 15, 22, 29, August 5, 2021
