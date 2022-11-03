Fictitious Business Name: Flora Pilates Studio

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20226647734
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
FLORA PILATES STUDIO
31815 CAMINO CAPISTRANO SUITE 18
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92575
Full Name of Registrant(s):
LARISSA DAVIES
3 CROSSCREEK STREET
DANA POINT, CA 92629
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/2021
/s/LARISSA DAVIES
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/27/2022
Published in: San Clemente Times
November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022
comments (0)