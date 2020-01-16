Fictitious Business Name: Flowers and Friends

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206564532

The following person(s) is doing business as:

FLOWERS AND FRIENDS

1844 N. EL CAMINO REAL

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

Full Name of Registrant(s):

GORDON KEITH JONES

111 E AVE SAN ANTONIO

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: 04/23/1991

/s/GORDON JONES

This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder

On 01/10/2020

Publish: San Clemente Times

January 16, 23, 30, February 6, 2020