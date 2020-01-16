Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Flowers and Friends

  • By Staff
  • On
  • 0

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206564532

The following person(s) is doing business as:

FLOWERS AND FRIENDS

1844 N. EL CAMINO REAL

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

Full Name of Registrant(s):

GORDON KEITH JONES

111 E AVE SAN ANTONIO

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: 04/23/1991

/s/GORDON JONES

This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder

On 01/10/2020

Publish: San Clemente Times

January 16, 23, 30, February 6, 2020

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>