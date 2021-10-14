Fictitious Business Name: Graf

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216616722
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
GRAF
777 AVENIDA SALVADOR
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672-2369
Full Name of Registrant(s):
ADNAN GHANTOUS
777 AVENIDA SALVADOR
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672-2369
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
/s/ADNAN GHANTOUS
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 09/28/2021.
Published in: San Clemente Times Oct 14, 21, 28, Nov 4, 2021
