Fictitious Business Name: Haven Psychological Evaluations

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20226646482
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
HAVEN PSYCHOLOGICAL EVALUATIONS
500 NORTH STATE COLLEGE BLVD SUITE 1100
ORANGE, CA 92868
Full Name of Registrant(s):
LIZETTE OROZCO
7821 16TH ST UNIT F
WESTMINSTER, CA 92683
JENNIFER HUCHIM
6212 HAVILAND AVE APT 3
WHITTIER, CA 90601
This business is conducted by Copartners.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
LIZETTE OROZCO/s/LIZETTE OROZCO/JENNIFER HUCHIM, COPARTNER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/13/2022.
Published in: San Clemente Times
October 27, November 3, 10, 17, 2022
