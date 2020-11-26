Fictitious Business Name: Hooniverse

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206589611
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
HOONIVERSE
24658 VIA RAZA
LAKE FOREST, CA 92630
Full Name of Registrant(s):
JEFF GLUCKER
24658 VIA RAZA
LAKE FOREST, CA 92630
This business is conducted by an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/30/2009
/s/JEFF GLUCKER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 11/16/2020.
Published in: San Clemente Times
November 26, December 3, 10, 17, 2020
comments (0)