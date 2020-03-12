Fictitious Business Name: Innovative Diagnostics

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206569789
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
INNOVATIVE DIAGNOSTICS
28612 DEEPCREEK
MISSION VIEJO CA 92692
Full Name of Registrant(s):
MARK KOESTER
28612 DEEPCREEK
MISSION VIEJO CA 92692
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/01/2019.
/s/MARK KOESTER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 03/03/2020.
Published in: San Clemente Times
March 12, 19, 26, April 2, 2020
comments (0)