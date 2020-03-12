Fictitious Business Name: Insight Group

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206569486
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
INSIGHT GROUP
806 EL BERRO
SAN CLEMENTE CA 92672
Full Name of Registrant(s):
PBT INC.
806 EL BERRO
SAN CLEMENTE CA 92672
This business is conducted by CA Corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
/s/PBT INC./NORM PETERSEN, PRESIDENT
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 02/27/2020.
Published in: San Clemente Times
March 12, 19, 26, April 2, 2020
