Fictitious Business Name: James Loudspeaker

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206566643

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

JAMES LOUDSPEAKER

991 CALLE AMANECER

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673

Full Name of Registrant(s):

DANA INNOVATIONS

991 CALLE AMANECER

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673

This business is conducted by a CA corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/02/2020.

/s/DANA INNOVATIONS, PATRICK MCGAUGHAN, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 01/30/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

February 6, 13, 20, 27, 2020

