Fictitious Business Name: James Loudspeaker

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206566643
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
JAMES LOUDSPEAKER
991 CALLE AMANECER
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
Full Name of Registrant(s):
DANA INNOVATIONS
991 CALLE AMANECER
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
This business is conducted by a CA corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/02/2020.
/s/DANA INNOVATIONS, PATRICK MCGAUGHAN, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 01/30/2020.
Published in: San Clemente Times
February 6, 13, 20, 27, 2020
comments (0)