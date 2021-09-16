Fictitious Business Name: Leibenson Family Partnership

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216614702
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
LEIBENSON FAMILY PARTNERSHIP
1361 CALLE AVANZADO
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
Full Name of Registrant(s):
LEIBENSON FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 7, 2011
12 CALLE TEJADO
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
BJORNSSON FAMILY TRUST
12 CALLE TEJADO
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
This business is conducted by a General Partnership.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
LEIBENSON FAMILY TRUST DATED JANU/s/IVAN LEIBENSON, IVAN LEIBENSON, GENERAL PARTNER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 09/02/2021.
Published in: SAN CLEMENTE TIMES
September 16, 23, 30, October 7, 2021
