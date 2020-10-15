Fictitious Business Name: Luna Natural Medicine

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206584064
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
LUNA NATURAL MEDICINE
116 WEST EL PORTAL, SUITE 102
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672
Full Name of Registrant(s):
DAYNA K. KOWATA
1437 WEST 11TH AVENUE
ESCONDIDO, CA 92029
This business is conducted by An Individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
/s/DAYNA K. KOWATA
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 9/09/2020.
Published in: San Clemente Times
October 8, 15, 22, 29, 2020
comments (0)