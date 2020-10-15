Fictitious Business Name: Luna Natural Medicine

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206584064

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

LUNA NATURAL MEDICINE

116 WEST EL PORTAL, SUITE 102

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

Full Name of Registrant(s):

DAYNA K. KOWATA

1437 WEST 11TH AVENUE

ESCONDIDO, CA 92029

This business is conducted by An Individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a

/s/DAYNA K. KOWATA

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 9/09/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

October 8, 15, 22, 29, 2020