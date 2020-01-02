Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: MDQSS

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196562621

The following person(s) is doing business as:

MDQSS

18 PENDANT

IRVINE, CA 92620

Full Name of Registrant(s):

ADAM METZGER

18 PENDANT

IRVINE, CA 92620

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: N/A

/s/ADAM METZGER

This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder

On DECEMBER 18, 2019

Publish: San Clemente Times

JANUARY 2, 9, 16, 23, 2020

