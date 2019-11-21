Fictitious Business Name: Mewali

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20196558840
The following person(s) is doing business as:
MEWALI
25 CALLE PROSPERO
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
Full Name of Registrant(s):
KELLY CAYETANO BANKS
25 CALLE PROSPERO
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: N/A
/s/KELLY BANKS
This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder
On 10/30/2019
Publish: San Clemente Times
NOVEMBER 14, 21, 27, DEC 5, 2019
comments (0)