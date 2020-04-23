Fictitious Business Name: Mikayla Dale

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206572695

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

MIKAYLA DALE

434 CALLE GOMEZ

SAN CLEMENTE CA 92672

Full Name of Registrant(s):

KIMBERLY BENNETT

434 CALLE GOMEZ

SAN CLEMENTE CA 92672

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A

/s/KIMBERLY BENNETT

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 04/02/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

Apr 23, 30, May 7, 14, 2020

Related