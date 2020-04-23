FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206572695
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
MIKAYLA DALE
434 CALLE GOMEZ
SAN CLEMENTE CA 92672
Full Name of Registrant(s):
KIMBERLY BENNETT
434 CALLE GOMEZ
SAN CLEMENTE CA 92672
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A
/s/KIMBERLY BENNETT
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 04/02/2020.
Published in: San Clemente Times
Apr 23, 30, May 7, 14, 2020
Fictitious Business Name: Mikayla Dale
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
