Fictitious Business Name: Mike Barnett Design

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206566573

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

MIKE BARNETT DESIGN

3801 S. ROSS STREET, APT D

SANTA ANA, CA 92707

Full Name of Registrant(s):

MICHAEL BARNETT

3801 S. ROSS STREET, APT D

SANTA ANA, CA 92707

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

/s/MICHAEL BARNETT

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 01/30/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

February 13, 20, 27, March 5, 2020

