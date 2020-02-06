Fictitious Business Name: MSA Deputy Inspection

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206565950

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

MSA DEPUTY INSPECTION

106 EAST EL PORTAL

SAN CLEMENTE CA 92672

Full Name of Registrant(s):

MICHAEL SHANE ANDERSON

106 EAST EL PORTAL

SAN CLEMENTE CA 92672

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/22/2000.

/s/MICHAEL ANDERSON

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 01/24/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

January 30, February 6, 13, 20, 2020