Fictitious Business Name: MSA Deputy Inspection

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206565950
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
MSA DEPUTY INSPECTION
106 EAST EL PORTAL
SAN CLEMENTE CA 92672
Full Name of Registrant(s):
MICHAEL SHANE ANDERSON
106 EAST EL PORTAL
SAN CLEMENTE CA 92672
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/22/2000.
/s/MICHAEL ANDERSON
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 01/24/2020.
Published in: San Clemente Times
January 30, February 6, 13, 20, 2020
comments (0)