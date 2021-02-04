Fictitious Business Name: Nomade Home

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20216593637

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

NOMADE HOME

175 WEST AVENIDA CORNELIO

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

Full Name of Registrant(s):

RACHAEL GILLETTE

175 WEST AVENIDA CORNELIO

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

This business is conducted by an Individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A

/s/ RACHAEL GILLETTE

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 01/14/2021.

Published in: San Clemente Times

January 28, February 4, 11, 18, 2021

