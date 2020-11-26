Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Passion Palm Beach Cafe

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206588199

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

PASSION PALM BEACH CAFE

1700 AVENIDA ESTACION

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

Full Name of Registrant(s):

PASSION PALM INC.

555 N. EL CAMINO REAL, SUITE A382

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

This business is conducted by a CA Corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a

/s/PASSION PALM INC, CARLOS HERNANDEZ, PRESIDENT

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/28/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

November 26, December 3, 10, 17 2020

