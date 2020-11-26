Fictitious Business Name: Pearson Real Estate Group

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206587470

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

PEARSON REAL ESTATE GROUP

221 AVENIDA PELAYO

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

Full Name of Registrant(s):

DONALD L. PEARSON

221 AVENIDA PELAYO

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/01/2017

/s/DONALD L. PEARSON

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/20/2020.

Published in: San Clemente Times

Nov 12, 19, 26, Dec 3, 2020