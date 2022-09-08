Fictitious Business Name: Penguin and Associates

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20226642348
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
PENGUIN AND ASSOCIATES
21 WHITECLOUD
IRVINE, CA 92614
Full Name of Registrant(s):
WEN PENG
21 WHITECLOUD
IRVINE, CA 92614
This business is conducted by an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A
/s/WEN PENG
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 08/23/2022.
Published in: San Clemente Times
September 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022
comments (0)