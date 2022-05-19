Fictitious Business Name: Reef Point Acai Bowls

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20226631609
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
REEF POINT ACAI BOWLS
555 N. EL CAMINO REAL UNIT A382
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672
Full Name of Registrant(s):
PASSION PALM INC.
555 N. EL CAMINO REAL UNIT A382
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672
This business is conducted by a CA Corporation
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
PASSION PALM INC. /S/CARLOS HERNANDEZ/CARLOS HERNANDEZ PRESIDENT
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 04/05/2022.
Published in: San Clemente Times, May 5, 12, 19, 26, 2022
